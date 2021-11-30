Thanksgiving weekend shoppers top 175 million, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation

WASHINGTON, DC. (WIFR) - Over half those surveyed bought clothing and accessories, followed by toys, gift cards/certificates, books/movies/video games and electronics.

The annual survey, released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, shows 179.8 million different shoppers splurged during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Last year saw 186.4 million shoppers, about the average of the last four years.

“Retailers have adapted and enticed customers with a number of incentives throughout November. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend remains a significant time for friends and families to check specific holiday items off their lists,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Over the last few years consumers have shifted their holiday shopping plans to start earlier in the season.”

Black Friday reigns as the most popular day for in-store shopping, with 66.5 million shoppers, followed by 51 million shoppers on Small Business Saturday, with 71 percent indicating they were shopping specifically in support of local businesses. Unsurprising, Black Friday surpassed Cyber Monday in terms of total online shoppers, with 88 million shopping online the Friday after Thanksgiving compared with 77 million on Monday.

“Over the last few years, Black Friday has emerged as a powerhouse day for both in-store and online shopping,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Even though many consumers are starting their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, a considerable portion of their purchases are still made over the course of the five-day weekend.”

Thanksgiving weekend shoppers spent an average of $301.27 on holiday-related purchases such as gifts, décor, apparel and toys. This is down slightly from $311.75 in 2020. As in previous years, two-thirds that amount was spent directly on gifts.

Customers enjoy the shopping flexibility of a long weekend. More than 75 percent of holiday shoppers say they have already started buying gifts, with less than half to still purchase.

According to NRF’s annual survey released in October , consumers plan to spend $997.73 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves and their families this year.

