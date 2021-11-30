RVC students can visit Community Scholarship Fair online this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vital resource in college financial aid is available right through the computer this year.

Rock Valley Colleges’ annual Community Scholarship Fair will be held virtually instead of in-person. This format provides students access to over 130 scholarships worth more than $600,000 while keeping a socially distant atmosphere. For students who can’t attend virtually, resources will be available on the event’s webpage following the fair.

The scholarship fair is set for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Students, parents, and interested community members can log on to view two live presentations.

The first presentation covers the essentials of financial aid and is provided by representatives from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) and Rock Valley College. The second covers details of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarship process and application.

“Rock Valley College is here to make higher education accessible to our region,” said Dr. Howard Spearman, President of Rock Valley College. “By increasing access, we are increasing opportunities for success to a diverse community.”

Local providers who are interested in posting their scholarship opportunity may visit www.scholarshipsni.com/contact to learn more and submit their scholarship.

