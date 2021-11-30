Advertisement

RVC students can visit Community Scholarship Fair online this year

Budgeting for beginners: Start saving money with these quick tips
This format provides students access to over 130 scholarships worth more than $600,000 while keeping a socially distant atmosphere.(tcw-kltv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vital resource in college financial aid is available right through the computer this year.

Rock Valley Colleges’ annual Community Scholarship Fair will be held virtually instead of in-person. This format provides students access to over 130 scholarships worth more than $600,000 while keeping a socially distant atmosphere. For students who can’t attend virtually, resources will be available on the event’s webpage following the fair.

The scholarship fair is set for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Students, parents, and interested community members can log on to view two live presentations.

The first presentation covers the essentials of financial aid and is provided by representatives from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) and Rock Valley College. The second covers details of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarship process and application.

“Rock Valley College is here to make higher education accessible to our region,” said Dr. Howard Spearman, President of Rock Valley College. “By increasing access, we are increasing opportunities for success to a diverse community.”

Local providers who are interested in posting their scholarship opportunity may visit www.scholarshipsni.com/contact to learn more and submit their scholarship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
More than 30 firefighters battle house fire on North Church St.
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
Police urge residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues
Shots fired behind West Middle School
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Thanksgiving weekend shoppers top 175 million, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation
"Baby Shark Live!", the live show based off of the hit song "Baby Shark," will be at the...
Baby Shark Live swims into the Coronado PAC
During the last 100 years, the company serves several purposes, including the service, sales,...
Cream City Stateline Scale celebrates 100 years