Rockford community mourns death of Virgil Abloh

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Forty-one-year-old Virgil Abloh was known to many as a genuine, kindhearted man that would give the shirt off his back for the people he loved.

That’s how one long-time friend wants the community to remember Abloh.

“Our families have been friends for as long as I can remember,” said life-long friend Alvin Jacobs Jr.

For Jacobs, birthday’s and holiday’s growing up, meant spending time with the Abloh family.

“There wasn’t a time where, something special happened and you know our families weren’t together, and this goes back, I mean grade school,” Jacobs said.

Now, after all this time, Jacobs says Abloh’s kind hearted spirit never wavered.

“He was a good dude, non-problematic, didn’t get into it with anyone, there was no one who hated him, there were people who were jealous, but he didn’t have any enemies, right, because he did everything he could for people out of the kindness of his heart,” Jacobs said.

A fashion icon and visionary, Abloh changed the fashion industry forever.

“He moved the culture forward, see it’s one thing to have expensive clothing but it’s another thing to change the culture, that’s exactly what happened, that’s exactly who he was and that’s what he did,” Jacobs said.

But, at the end of the day, Jacobs says Abloh impacted the whole world.

“This isn’t really about the clothing right, it really isn’t about necessarily the fashion it’s about who he was, so someone who always loved his people, who loved his culture, who always looked out for the individuals who he cared about, and he cared about a lot of people,” Jacobs said.

Tuesday marks Abloh’s last Louis Vuitton show in Miami. Jacobs and many other colleagues and friends will be in attendance. The last show is called, Virgil was here.

