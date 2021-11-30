Advertisement

Push for electric vehicles fuels CHIPS act

A global shortage of semiconductors or, computer chips has been worsening over the past year. These chips are considered the brain of almost every modern device you have in your home.(KLTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (WIFR) - “The bipartisan infrastructure package, which just got through the House, there’s a 100...110 million dollars to support expansion of an EV (electric vehicle) charging network here in Michigan,” says U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.

On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a roundtable discussion on the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on the car industry and the nation’s economy. Whitmer was joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Senator Gary Peters, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and Ray Curry, President of United Auto Workers, among others. They panel says there is an urgent need to fund the CHIPS Act.

“There’s 2000 chips in the average electric vehicle. So, in order to hit that goal, which means jobs, we need the house to pass the CHIPS act. “Thanks to great leadership from Senators Peters and Stabenow, the Senate has already passed a version of the bill, and we have to get this through the House,” says Secretary Raimondo.

Governor Whitmer reminded the panel that even though Michigan has roots in car manufacturing, other industries are feeling the effects of the chip shortage. “We also need to think about the suppliers like Lear, we need to think about other industries like my friend, Jeff Knoll pointed out at Whirlpool. When they’re making washing machines, they need chips. This is truly the lifeblood of a future economy in the 21st century. So this is a great opportunity for us to host an important conversation for the nation, a crucial conversation with the state of Michigan.”

Governor Whitmer says Michigan is the obvious choice for current and future chip production because of state work on infrastructure, its manufacturing base and legacy, and its talented workforce.”

