Possible cause for COVID-19 concern from holiday gatherings

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - Many people saw friends and family over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. With region one already at 90% intensive care unit usage, now comes the possible concern for a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

Even if you received your vaccine last week before Thursday, you wouldn’t have developed immunities just yet. Stephenson and Carroll County Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema says COVID-19 symptoms could lessen a week after a get-together if there was an infection.

“For every positive, there’s usually about five contacts. When you get up to a hundred a day, that means the following day, there’s 500 phone calls, 500 contacts. That makes it very, very difficult.”

