Pec Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Superintendent Carl B. Carlson sent parents and staff of the Pecatonica School District a letter on Tuesday saying the district is going back to remote learning to deep clean the elementary school.

The letter reads “The Pecatonica Elementary School will enter into an adaptive pause and go to remote learning beginning on Wednesday, December 1st and will remain in remote learning until Friday, December 10th. Our plan is to have all elementary students be able to return to school on Monday, December 13th. This amount of time was determined based on when the vast majority of our staff are allowed to return based on quarantine guidelines.”

Superintendent Carlson cites lack of staff due to COVID positive tests or close contact.

“The Elementary School Building will be closed on Wednesday, December 1st for a deep cleaning,” says Superintendent Carlson. He reminds those effected by the closures that only the elementary school is involved.

“As of right now, the Middle School and High School students are expected to attend school in person like we have all year long and follow their regular schedule. At this time, the decision to go remote at the elementary school does not interrupt extracurricular activities as the Middle School or High School.”

