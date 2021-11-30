Advertisement

IceHogs hold off Admirals for win at home

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs completed a three games in three-day stretch with a 2-1 win over Milwaukee on Sunday at home.

The Admirals got the scoring started early with a goal in the first minute of the game. But Rockford regrouped quickly. Kale Howarth scored his first AHL goal and Alex Nylander scored the game-winner in the third.

Arvid Soderblom got the win in goal, stopping 36 of 37 shots.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41
A Clerk reported one suspect getting into a dark-colored SUV connected after the robbery at...
Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers
Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis

Latest News

UW Milwaukee's McKaela Schmelzer got the chance to play in front of friends and family down in...
UWM’s Schmelzer gets the chance to play in front of family in loss to NIU
The Byron community celebrated the Tigers winning the Class 3A state championship on Sunday.
Byron football team celebrates state championship
Hononegah grad Corey Anderson hosted a mixed martial arts seminar at No Joke MMA in Loves Park...
Corey Anderson returns to the 815, hosts MMA seminar
South Beloit beat Aquin 55-44 to win the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.
South Beloit holds off Aquin to win Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament