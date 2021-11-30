IceHogs hold off Admirals for win at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs completed a three games in three-day stretch with a 2-1 win over Milwaukee on Sunday at home.

The Admirals got the scoring started early with a goal in the first minute of the game. But Rockford regrouped quickly. Kale Howarth scored his first AHL goal and Alex Nylander scored the game-winner in the third.

Arvid Soderblom got the win in goal, stopping 36 of 37 shots.

