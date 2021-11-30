Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser is set up to help a family of eight who lost their home of more than 20 years to a fire Monday. The family has a one-month-old baby who is in need of formula according to a family member.

Damages at the two-story home in the 1000 block of N. Church St. that caught fire on Monday are estimated at $40,000. More than 30 firefighters worked in rotating shifts to control the blaze that took over two hours to contain.

”Everything they work hard for had been taken away in a matter of minutes,” Shonta Harris wrote on the GoFundMe she set up for her family. “I’m very hurt but I praise God that they all made it out alive.”

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/bmq/a-family-of-8-lost-everything-in-a-house-fire

