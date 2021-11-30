Advertisement

Dec. 1 officially 'Virgil Abloh Day' in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day isn’t enough, but its the least we can do to remember Rockford native, Virgil Abloh.

The first annual ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ is set for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Mayor Tom McNamara will officially proclaim the holiday in memoriam of Abloh, who succumb to a rare form of cancer on Sunday.

Several speakers will talk about his impact on the community, and shed light on Abloh’s life triumphs and challenges.

The inaugural event takes place at 9:30 a.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, Ill.

