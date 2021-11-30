Cream City Stateline Scale celebrates 100 years

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One company that serves clients in Wisconsin and in the Stateline celebrates a century of business as they shift to its second generation of owners.

Cream City Stateline Scale was founded in 1921 in Milwaukee. More than 20 years ago, the Garnhart family bought the company and moved the headquarters to Loves Park. During the last 100 years, the company serves several purposes, including the service, sales, rental of scales for measuring and counting things like corn and screws. New president Ryan Garnhart says this company was meant to have a successful location in the Stateline.

“Loves Park you know is a manufacturing town. This is a place where a scale company belongs. Loves Park, Machesney Park, they lead the manufacturing world. So this is where we kind of correlate.”

