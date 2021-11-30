Corey Anderson returns to the 815, hosts MMA seminar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After making the jump to Bellator, things are finally going Corey Anderson’s way. Now he waits for his championship opportunity after getting a knockout win in the grand prix semifinals. Until then, he’s paying it forward.

The Hononegah grad was back in the Rockford area. Last week, Anderson saw some old friends and signed some autographs. Saturday, he hosted a mixed martial arts seminar at No Joke MMA. People of all ages and experience came by to learn from the former Ultimate Fighter champion. Even a couple that never tried MMA before, wanted to be taught a few moves. Anderson says this was one of his best week’s back in his old stomping grounds as he prepares for his final fight camp.

“This like, truly showed me my same small circle of people stayed true to me,” said Anderson. “I hadn’t even talked to these people in years. But they saw I was having a meet and greet and they came out, in-between work or lunch or whatever it is to show love. That right there resonated with me. That right there lit my fire all over again.”

Anderson expects the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix championship to take place some time in February. However, no arena has been secured yet for the fight.

