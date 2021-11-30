BIG Warm Up Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine with north west winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs that could reach the 50 degree mark. Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance for a rain/snow mix between 3 - 8 AM. Temperatures will drop to the low 30′s. Decreasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 50′s. Upper 50′s on Thursday with dry conditions and then 50 on Friday. Upper 30′s for the weekend.

