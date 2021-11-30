Advertisement

BIG Warm Up Ahead

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine with north west winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs that could reach the 50 degree mark. Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance for a rain/snow mix between 3 - 8 AM. Temperatures will drop to the low 30′s. Decreasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 50′s. Upper 50′s on Thursday with dry conditions and then 50 on Friday. Upper 30′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
More than 30 firefighters battle house fire on North Church St.
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
Police urge residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues
Shots fired behind West Middle School
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41

Latest News

With abundant sunshine expected Tuesday, temperatures should take another step in the warmer...
Tuesday to be first day of lengthy spell of 50s
An unseasonably mild start to December appears to be quite likely, if not certain.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/29/2021
A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out on Monday, especially early in the day.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 11/28/2021
In all likelihood, December should open with temperatures in the 50s.
November to close on milder note, December to open even warmer