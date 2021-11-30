Advertisement

Baby Shark Live swims into the Coronado PAC

"Baby Shark Live!", the live show based off of the hit song "Baby Shark," will be at the Coronado PAC on Mar. 29, 2022.(Cincinnati Center for the Arts)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Is your toddler obsessed with Baby Shark, doo doo doo do doo? Make their day with a trip to see “Baby Shark Live!”

The concert experience “Baby Shark Live!,” splashes across the U.S. starting February, 2022. The Rockford show is set for Mar. 29, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Follow “Baby Shark Live!” on social media for pre-sale access for newly announced cities and exclusive tour content.

Tickets for the Coronado Performing Arts Center event go on-sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado PAC box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

“We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live

“The Baby Shark Dance” video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, venue protocols require all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. For the venue’s full up-to-date policies, please visit coronadopac.org/safety.

