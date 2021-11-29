Spring freeze declared a natural disaster for Boone County farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Farmers who lost crops due to the freeze in the spring are included in a USDA Secretarial natural disaster declaration.

On Monday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a natural disaster designation for farmers in seven Wisconsin counties, with three Illinois counties, Boone, Lake and McHenry, listed as contiguous counties. All counties included in the declaration can apply for the same benefits.

A Secretarial natural disaster designation sanctions USDA Farm Service Agency to accept emergency loans to producers recovering from a natural disaster.

“From flooding to drought and now freeze, Illinois farmers continue to show resiliency year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “Thank you to Secretary Vilsack and Governor Pritzker for continuing to give Illinois’ farmers the resources they need to come back from these situations.”

To file a Notice of Loss, farmers can contact their local USDA Service Center.

