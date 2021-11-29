Shots fired behind West Middle School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A resident called 911 after hearing gunshots Monday evening in the 2700 block of Custer Ave. behind West Middle School.

Just after 4 p.m., neighbors saw four minors running from the area and into a house for safety. Rockford Police are on scene while the investigation continues.

This story is developing, and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.