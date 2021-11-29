Advertisement

Shots fired behind West Middle School

A resident called 911 after hearing gunshots Monday evening in the 2700 block of Custer Ave....
A resident called 911 after hearing gunshots Monday evening in the 2700 block of Custer Ave. behind West Middle School.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A resident called 911 after hearing gunshots Monday evening in the 2700 block of Custer Ave. behind West Middle School.

Just after 4 p.m., neighbors saw four minors running from the area and into a house for safety. Rockford Police are on scene while the investigation continues.

This story is developing, and no other information is available at this time.

