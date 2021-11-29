Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford racing friends and family honored announcer John L. Magnuson Jr., 49, Saturday.

Magnuson Jr. died Nov. 22, 2021 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. The Rockford Speedway announcer’s funeral procession took a “Final Lap” around the track, Saturday, Nov. 27 2021 followed by his burial at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, Ill.

In a statement made on the Speedways’ Facebook page, friends and fans remember Magnuson Jr. for his engaging personality. “We will beyond miss John! He’s done so much for the racing community as well as Rockford Speedway and creating ‘Racin at Rockford’ Social page for racers and fans to enjoy podcast and contest for everyone to enjoy. From all of us here at the Rockford Speedway rest easy John!“

During Magnuson Jr’s hospital stay, friends organized a T-shirt fundraiser to help with medical costs and family expenses. T-shirts are being made by Embroid This Inc. in Machesney Park, and can be ordered through Nov. 30, 2021. Along with the fundraiser, donations to the family can be made on the website.

Magnuson Jr. is survived by his wife, Christa, two sons, Greg and Aaron, and two step-children, Lynnea and Koby.

“He fought a long and hard battle! He is finally at peace with his mom and forever our angel. Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers, They did not go unheard! He will be forever missed and never forgotten!! We miss his voice, his dad jokes and his sarcasm! They were the perfect mix to make John who he was!!,” said his wife, Christa, in a statement on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.