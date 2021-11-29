Advertisement

Rockford Mass Transit to change bus schedule

Staring Monday, Nov. 29, the Rockford Mass Transit District will be starting an hour earlier and ending an hour later.
Rockford Mass Transit District changes bus schedule.
Rockford Mass Transit District changes bus schedule.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a frequent user of the Rockford Mass Transit you may want to check you regular route because the schedule is changing.

Staring Monday, Nov. 29, the Rockford Mass Transit District will be starting an hour earlier and ending an hour later.

Service will start at 4:15 a.m. and will end at 11:15 p.m. with the late night shuttle ending at 11:45 p.m.

This schedule will be in place for Monday through Friday every week.

