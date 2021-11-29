Rockford Fire department battles heavy smoke as fire engulfs home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters met with heavy smoke at the scene of a house fire on Monday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Rockford Fire Department dispatched to a two-story house the 1000 block of N. Church St. in Rockford.

First responders say the fire has elevated to the second floor.

This story is developing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.