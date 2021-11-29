Advertisement

Rockford Fire department battles heavy smoke as fire engulfs home

Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.(@RockfordFire - Rockford Fire Twitter page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters met with heavy smoke at the scene of a house fire on Monday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Rockford Fire Department dispatched to a two-story house the 1000 block of N. Church St. in Rockford.

First responders say the fire has elevated to the second floor.

This story is developing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

