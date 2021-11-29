Price of gas on a slow decline as travel restrictions return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The average price of gas in Rockford is $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 139 gas stations in Rockford.

Local gas prices are 5 cents per gallon lower than in October. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Rockford is $3.07 per gallon, and the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon.

The lowest gas price in Illinois is $3.06 per gallon while the highest is $4.39 per gallon.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon.

“So far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”

