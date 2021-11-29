November to close on milder note, December to open even warmer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As has been the case for the vast majority of the month, Thanksgiving weekend was quite the roller coaster.

Plummeting temperatures were the prevailing theme on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday, though Saturday saw a nice resurgence in temperatures, as readings returned to the middle 40s. Sunday, however, was another chillier day, with temperatures not getting out of the 30s once again.

The roller coaster should begin to trend upward once again as we start the upcoming workweek as winds realign out of the Southwest. The day will start off with quite a bit of cloudiness, and an occasional sprinkle or even a light snow flurry aren’t to be ruled out, especially in the early half of the day.

Clouds are to dominate early in the day Monday. A sprinkle or flurry isn't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time Monday afternoon rolls around, however, we should start to see at least some mixed sunshine, which should allow our temperatures to reach back into the middle 40s.

Expect to see some mixed sunshine in the latter half of the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

40s are to return Monday amid the day's mixed sun in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another weak disturbance may bring us some cloudiness temporarily Monday night, thus keeping our temperatures from dipping much below the freezing mark.

But sunshine should return in a big way Tuesday. That’s to send temperatures up close to 50° as we close the book on what has been a very up and down November.

More sunshine is likely in the Stateline Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If enough sunshine is present Tuesday, temperatures may reach the 50s in spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It will also close the book on what has been a historically dry November. As things stand right now, this will tie for the second driest November on record. Only November of 1917 was drier than this year.

November, 2021 should go into the books as having been one of the five driest on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By all accounts, December is to get off on a similarly quiet note, and a remarkably warm note at that. Despite the fact that skies are likely to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, a strong southwesterly breeze will blow, sending temperatures catapulting into the lower and perhaps even middle 50s.

In all likelihood, December should open with temperatures in the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more sunshine anticipated for both Thursday and Friday, temperatures are likely to be in the 50s on both occasions.

Come Thursday, temperatures should reach at least into the middle 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third straight day with temperatures in the 50s appears to be a good bet Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While December warmth isn’t unheard of, the frequency of 50° we’re expecting is quite uncommon. Historically speaking, a typical December sees just two days with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll surpass that threshold with ease this wee, and more warmth is expected to extend well into the first half of the month.

