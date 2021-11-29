Goodwill store to neighbor Woodman’s in 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring 2022 will bring many new things to the Rockford area, including a 31,000-square-foot Goodwill retail store.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is set to take over the old Gander Mountain location on McFarland Rd, located in front of Woodman’s Food Market. “As we get closer to opening, more details of the store concept will be revealed,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Northern Illinois, said.

The family friendly concept store will offer a larger, more convenient location to donate and shop, new customer experiences that will appeal to a wide range of shoppers, and be home to select mission programs that help individuals with barriers find meaningful employment.

Bernsten adds “We are excited that this new concept store will allow us to provide our community a chance to see our mission programs in action while providing a more convenient location for our donors and shoppers in northeast Rockford and the surrounding communities.”

This will be the industry’s 12th store between Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.