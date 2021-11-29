Advertisement

Goodwill store to neighbor Woodman’s in 2022

Features in store mission programs along with shopping and donation center
The new Goodwill retail store expects to be open Spring 2022.
The new Goodwill retail store expects to be open Spring 2022.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring 2022 will bring many new things to the Rockford area, including a 31,000-square-foot Goodwill retail store.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is set to take over the old Gander Mountain location on McFarland Rd, located in front of Woodman’s Food Market. “As we get closer to opening, more details of the store concept will be revealed,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Northern Illinois, said.

The family friendly concept store will offer a larger, more convenient location to donate and shop, new customer experiences that will appeal to a wide range of shoppers, and be home to select mission programs that help individuals with barriers find meaningful employment.

Bernsten adds “We are excited that this new concept store will allow us to provide our community a chance to see our mission programs in action while providing a more convenient location for our donors and shoppers in northeast Rockford and the surrounding communities.”

This will be the industry’s 12th store between Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41
A Clerk reported one suspect getting into a dark-colored SUV connected after the robbery at...
Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies
Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center on March 4-6, 2022
Full-sized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Rockford
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
Rockford Fire department battles heavy smoke as fire engulfs home