Full-sized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Get ready to see the Bone Shaker! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center with four shows to choose from.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222 with showtimes as follows:

Friday, March 4, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 12:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 10:00a.m.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 2:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 12p.m.

This is the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby plus the all-new Mega Wrex, Race Ace and Bigfoot Midwest Madness.

Fans can expect over-the-top smashing, crashing, and epic monster truck competitions and battles! For mega-fans, the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back, complete with access to the stage floor! If you’re looking for autographed card or souvenir pass and lanyard, the Crash Zone pre-show party is for you.

