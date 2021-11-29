Advertisement

Full-sized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Rockford

Fans gear up for the Crash Zone pre-show
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center on March 4-6, 2022
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center on March 4-6, 2022
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Get ready to see the Bone Shaker! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center with four shows to choose from.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222 with showtimes as follows:

  • Friday, March 4, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.
  • Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 12:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 10:00a.m.
  • Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5p.m.
  • Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 2:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 12p.m.

This is the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby plus the all-new Mega Wrex, Race Ace and Bigfoot Midwest Madness.

Fans can expect over-the-top smashing, crashing, and epic monster truck competitions and battles! For mega-fans, the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back, complete with access to the stage floor! If you’re looking for autographed card or souvenir pass and lanyard, the Crash Zone pre-show party is for you.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41
A Clerk reported one suspect getting into a dark-colored SUV connected after the robbery at...
Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies
Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says
The new Goodwill retail store expects to be open Spring 2022.
Goodwill store to neighbor Woodman’s in 2022
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
Rockford Fire department battles heavy smoke as fire engulfs home