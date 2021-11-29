Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police Officers responded to a shots-fired call that turned into multiple charges.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, police dispatched to the unit block of West Main Street. Officers met with a male, 24, who said he was shot at by a white male from an apartment building. After investigation, officers said the male wasn’t injured. No property damage was found.

Officers identified as Joshua Picha, age 27, of Freeport as the shooter. Picha was arrested and charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession with intent to Deliver Cannabis, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis:100-500 grams.

Picha awaits trial at the Stephenson County Jail

