Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Festival of Lights is back in Sinnissippi Park bringing the holiday magic to resident right here in the community.

You can drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays.

The lights are on from 5-11 p.m. most Thursday through Sunday nights leading up to the Christmas season.

Santa Claus will even make special visits on select Friday’s and Saturday’s to wave hello as you roll through this year’s festival of lights.

Co-chairman Ted O’Donnell works hard every year to get the lights up and going.

“It’s a lot of work to put this event together but it’s very gratifying to see everybody when they come through and how excited they are to go through the lights,” O’Donnell said.

