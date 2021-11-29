Advertisement

Byron football team celebrates state championship

The varsity football team was joined by the cheer team, family and friends to celebrate the momentous occasion
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days after winning the Class 3A State Title, the Byron High School football celebrated their victory with the community Sunday.

The varsity football team was joined by the cheer team, family and friends to celebrate the momentous occasion. Athletes went up one by one to say a few words thanking coaches and teammates for a job well done this season. Head Coach Jeff Boyer says he’s proud of all the team was able to accomplish this season.

“The kids did a great job coming together as a team and they found a way to win in their way and we weren’t the biggest, fastest, you know, most talented team out there but our kids played as a unit and I think that really paid off down the stretch,” Boyer says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41
Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies
The 9th annual Stroll on State saw thousands of visitors from across the Stateline
Recapping Stroll on State
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers

Latest News

South Beloit beat Aquin 55-44 to win the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.
South Beloit holds off Aquin to win Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament
Jefferson fell to Chicago Clark 45-31 in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Jefferson falls to Chicago Clark, East St. Louis wins RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic
Jefferson played Chicago Clark in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Jefferson plays Clark in RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic
South Beloit defeated Aquin 55-44 to win the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.
South Beloit wins Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament