Byron football team celebrates state championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days after winning the Class 3A State Title, the Byron High School football celebrated their victory with the community Sunday.

The varsity football team was joined by the cheer team, family and friends to celebrate the momentous occasion. Athletes went up one by one to say a few words thanking coaches and teammates for a job well done this season. Head Coach Jeff Boyer says he’s proud of all the team was able to accomplish this season.

“The kids did a great job coming together as a team and they found a way to win in their way and we weren’t the biggest, fastest, you know, most talented team out there but our kids played as a unit and I think that really paid off down the stretch,” Boyer says.

