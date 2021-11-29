Advertisement

Apartment fire leaves mother and five kids without a home

Rockford Fire responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sablewood Dr. where they discovered smoke coming from a second story window.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire on the cities north side leaves a mother and her five children without a home.

Rockford Fire responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sablewood Dr. where they discovered smoke coming from a second story window.

Everyone inside made it out safely before RFD officials were on the scene.

The cause of the fire was an accident and no further investigation is planned.

The damage is estimated at $12,000 and the Red Cross is working with the family to get them the resources they need.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, now in Stephenson County Jail
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers
School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies

Latest News

Rockford Mass Transit District changes bus schedule.
Rockford Mass Transit to change bus schedule
Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh
Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41
Hononegah grad Corey Anderson hosted a mixed martial arts seminar at No Joke MMA in Loves Park...
Corey Anderson hosts MMA seminar
Timecast Sunday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 11/27/2021