Apartment fire leaves mother and five kids without a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire on the cities north side leaves a mother and her five children without a home.

Rockford Fire responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sablewood Dr. where they discovered smoke coming from a second story window.

Everyone inside made it out safely before RFD officials were on the scene.

The cause of the fire was an accident and no further investigation is planned.

The damage is estimated at $12,000 and the Red Cross is working with the family to get them the resources they need.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.