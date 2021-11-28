Boylan High School grad, Virgil Abloh dead at 41

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan High School grad Virgil Abloh has passed away after over a two year battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Abloh was founder of Off-White, a Milan-based fashion label and the Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton.

His Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday afternoon in a statement, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” the post reads.

Death of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh (WIFR)

In 2018, TIME magazine named him one of the top 100 most influential people in the world.

Then in 2019, Abloh Boylan High School gave him with the first Alumni Excellence award for becoming one of the most prominent fashion designers and creators in the world.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, his children Lowe, and Grey, his sister Edwina, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and other friends and colleagues.

