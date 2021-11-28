Advertisement

South Beloit holds off Aquin to win Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin pulled to within six early in the fourth quarter, but South Beloit was able to keep the Bulldogs at bay as the Sobos won the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament 55-44 Saturday night at the Blackhawk Center.

South Beloit was led by Ross Robertson. The 6′7″ freshman finished with a game-high 21 points and pulled down six rebounds. He and Brad Knepper (eight points, five rebounds) were named to the All-Tournament team.

Aquin was led in scoring by senior Domminck Alber who finished with 16.

