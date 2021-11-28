Rockford Police investigate string of armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a string of armed gas station robberies that took place early Saturday morning in several areas of town.

Rockford police tweeted Saturday afternoon about an armed robbery at six in the morning at a BP located at 1344 East State Street. Then just 27 minutes later, another robbery at a Mobile gas station at 2277 Linden.

Finally at 6:40 another armed robbery was reported at a Mobile at 1621 Sandy Hollow.

The three robberies are currently under investigation. If you have any information, contact Rockford Police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.