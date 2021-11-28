recapping stroll on state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It all started with the Dasher Dash, a 5k run looping around the Rock River, starting and ending at Davis Park. Stroll then moved onto a parade at 2pm, featuring floats with some popular characters including Frosty the Snowman and Butterscotch. This parade lasted 3 hours, setting up for three separate tree lightings. These were spread out to quell the risk of COVID-19.

“When you put events like this on its to bring the community together. And for all these years, now for the ninth time, stroll on state has been about bringing our community together to kick off the holidays,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau President.

Capping off the night was a firework show, launched right off the Jefferson St. Bridge. These were just a few of the many events Saturday, attendees could also ice skate at the BMO Harris Bank Center, meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ride a horse drawn wagon, and snack on all the holiday treats their tummies could handle

