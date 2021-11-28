Advertisement

New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal

Filed by U.S. Representative Major Greene Taylor, the bill says Rittenhouse’s actions helped protect the Kenosha, Wisconsin community during a night of protests in August of 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recently introduced bill could award Kyle Rittenhouse with a Congressional Gold Metal.

Filed by U.S. Representative Major Greene Taylor, the bill says Rittenhouse’s actions helped protect the Kenosha, Wisconsin community during a night of protests in August of 2020.

Rittenhouse was recently acquitted on murder charges after killing two and injuring a third during that August protest.

If the bill passes, Rittenhouse will join a list of recipients including people like Martin Luther King Jr., Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, now in Stephenson County Jail
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers
Stroll on State happens Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Stroll on State road closures, shuttles and parking details
What local law enforcement recommends
Keeping Rockford safe during a hectic weekend in the Stateline

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Shop & eat local for Small Business Saturday
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, now in Stephenson County Jail
Hammer arrested
Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, arrested in Stephenson County