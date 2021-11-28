Jefferson falls to Chicago Clark, East St. Louis wins RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After not getting to host any games outside COVID regions last year, the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic returned this week. Seven teams outside of the Rockford area joined the four Rockford Public Schools, Harlem, and Winnebago to play in the Classic.

Jefferson went 1-1 on Saturday, losing its only game of the Classic to Chicago Clark 45-31. Junior Josiah Williams had a team-high 10 for the J-Hawks.

East St. Louis went 4-0 this weekend to win the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.

