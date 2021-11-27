Advertisement

Shop & eat local for Small Business Saturday

Keep your dollars in the community
(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Move over, Black Friday!

The day after Thanksgiving tradition of shopping at big-box stores makes way for Small Business Saturday.

Created in 2010, Small Business Saturday gives us a chance to focus on local merchants and keep our hard earned dollars in the community.

With tons of local shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in the Rockford area, all you have to do is pick a couple to support! Here’s a couple tips to get you started:

  • Invite your friends and family - Make it a day and share Small Business Saturday with a group!
  • Don’t just shop small, eat small - Everybody has to eat. Try a new local restaurant for lunch or dinner.
  • Get involved - Many local businesses host special events. Find out what’s happening in your area that keeps Rockford unique.
  • Research the shops nearest to you - Google Maps has toggle buttons that can help sniff out something around your corner that you never knew was there.
  • Connect with businesses on social media - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are great places to get suggestions on new local spots.
  • Share your experience - Tell us about it! Tag WIFR in your social media posts #shopsmall #eatsmall #thinklocal. You can Follow Us on all of our social media platforms or download our app for updates every hour!.

