Remembering Malah’ki Lee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 15-year-old Malak’hi Lee was getting off the bus from school in his neighborhood around four this past Tuesday when he was shot.

For Lee, it was just another normal Tuesday, until he stepped off the bus. That’s when his mother Coretta heard shots coming from outside, on the 900 block of Ashland Avenue. She ran outside to find her son laying in the street with nobody around. Now Coretta and Malah’ki Brian Lee beg anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and do the right thing. The fatal shooting was Rockford’s 22nd of the year, following a record breaking 36 in 20-20.

The GoFundMe for donations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.