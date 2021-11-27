Lena-Winslow captures fifth state title in 11 years

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - If you didn’t know who Marey Roby was before, you definitely should by now.

The senior running back rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns in Lena-Winslow’s Class 1A state championship game win over Carrollton 38-25.

This is the Panthers fifth title since 2010. No other school in Class 1A has won more football championships. Le-Win also becomes the first team from the NUIC to go back-to-back following its win in 2019.

