Byron dominates in Class 3A title game, wins first state championship since 1999

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After heartbreak in the state finals in 2018 and 2019, Byron finally captured its first championship since 1999 with a 35-7 win over Tolono Unity in the Class 3A title game Friday at Huskie Stadium.

“The last two (championship games) were tough losses,” said head coach Jeff Boyer. “Especially that one in ‘19 to Williamsville. For us to come out and get a win here tonight, is huge for our program.”

The Tigers didn’t need any late game magic like the last two weeks, where they won in the final seconds to advance. Byron was in control of this one from the start.

“We’ve always dreamed about it. I remember 2019, we lost. I said, we’re coming back here and we’re finishing it,” said senior lineman Nick Brass. “And here we are and we just won the state championship. I cannot believe it. It’s crazy. I’m so happy for my team right now.”

The Tigers opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Braden Smith to Ethan Palzkill less than four minutes into the game. Palzkill did it all for the Byron offense. The senior caught all three of Smith’s completions for 64 yards, adding 78 yards rushing on nine carries. He also scored three times.

“It’s surreal right now because we’ve been breaking it down on state every day since freshman year,” said Palzkill. “We knew that this wasn’t an option. We had to win this. We knew that we came into this game playing our best and I just love these guys so much.”

The Rockets made things interesting, scoring on the final play of the first half to cut the deficit to 20-7. But that’s as close as they would get. Byron had 437 total yards of offense compared to Unity’s 205. Last weekend’s hero, senior running back Chandler Binkley, rushed for 164 yards on 19 carries.

“Last couple weeks, it’s come down to blood, sweat and tears,” explained Binkley. “As a team, we came out and we put everything on the line to get us to this point and tonight we came out and finished everything all up.”

