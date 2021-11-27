Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, now in Stephenson County Jail

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The boyfriend and last person to see 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy, who went missing more than a month ago is now in Stephenson County Jail in a $200,000 bond.

35-year-old Derek Hammer was arrested Friday on charges of possession of more than 5000 grams of cannabis. No one has seen Trumpy since October 26 when the Green County, Wisconsin woman was at Hammer’s house. One day later, Trumpy’s car was found abandoned in Stephenson County.

Hammer was arrested in September on Domestic Abuse charges after allegedly hitting Trumpy and pointing a gun at her.

