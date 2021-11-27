Advertisement

Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, now in Stephenson County Jail

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The boyfriend and last person to see 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy, who went missing more than a month ago is now in Stephenson County Jail in a $200,000 bond.

35-year-old Derek Hammer was arrested Friday on charges of possession of more than 5000 grams of cannabis. No one has seen Trumpy since October 26 when the Green County, Wisconsin woman was at Hammer’s house. One day later, Trumpy’s car was found abandoned in Stephenson County.

Hammer was arrested in September on Domestic Abuse charges after allegedly hitting Trumpy and pointing a gun at her.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Moving inpatient care Rockton avenue
Mercyhealth moves inpatient services to Riverside campus, city leaders not happy
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old Malah’ki Lee is dead after shooting on Ashland Ave. in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Hammer arrested
Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, arrested in Stephenson County
Parade kicks off holiday season in Beloit
Beloit businesses gear up for busy holiday weekend following parade
Parade kicks off holiday season in Beloit
Beloit prepares for Small Business Saturday
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Remembering Malak'hi Lee