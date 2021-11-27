Besides one small rain chance Saturday, we warm up heading into December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the beginning of the holiday weekend, we see a slight warm-up into more seasonable temperatures. This also comes just in time for Stroll on State in downtown Rockford on Saturday. The forecast overall looks great for those of you planning on attending!

Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s for Saturday will be around for the festival. However, with an approaching clipper system there is still a small chance for spotty showers Saturday afternoon and early evening. Luckily for us, most of the precipitation from this system will stay well north. Anything that falls will be very light with no impact.

A small chance for rain exists in the early afternoon Saturday, otherwise clearing skies will occur late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An Alberta Clipper system will move through Saturday that could spawn a shower. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Have jackets, hats and gloves for Stroll on States return on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and gusty northerly winds that will give us wind chills once again in the 20s. Luckily this will be brief as we head back to work and school on Monday we begin to warm up. A mix of sun and clouds is likely Monday with temperatures returning to the upper 40s.

Other than a slight chance for light rain Saturday afternoon, dry conditions are expected into early next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For most of the early portions of next week, many days will have a “rinse and repeat” pattern to them. Tuesday will be pretty much identical to Monday along with Wednesday continuing suit. However, the warming trend will continue into Thursday with morning lows looking likely above 32 degrees and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s possible.

Temperatures like that will make it feel like the end of October or the beginning of November. After that, by next Friday we’ll slowly begin cooling down with highs returning into the 40s by next Friday. Even those numbers are 5-10 degrees above normal.

A slight cool down for the latter half of the weekend before December starts on a warm note. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

