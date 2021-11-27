Beloit businesses gear up for busy holiday weekend following parade

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - This weekend kicks off the countdown to the holidays, especially as we enter parade season. That’s exactly how the city of Beloit kicked things off on Friday ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Beloit marks the first local city to kick off festivities by hosting its drive-thru parade. Instead of families huddled in groups on the side of the street, people can walk or drive through downtown. It will just be the floats that don’t move. City officials say this is not in response to what occurred last week in Waukesha but rather it’s being done to keep people spaced out and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

With the expectation of heavy foot traffic, many downtown Beloit businesses and restaurants will be offering special deals all weekend long. Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar General Manager Emily Hopper says, “Today Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can come to Lucy’s. Every $50 you spend on Geronimo gift cards you get two $10 bonus certificates for free. All of the Geronimo properties are doing the same Geronimo gift card special.”

