Amazon Air prepares for Cyber Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the biggest shopping days of the year is here but savvy customers often set their sites on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

According to the National Retail Federation, 62.8 million shoppers will be surfing the web for deals this Cyber Monday, many of them on Amazon.

“We’re really proud of the team that we have in place this holiday season,” said Mike Berg, assistant general manager with Amazon Air.

From now until the end of the year, Amazon Air expects to ship more than 300,000 packages each day out of the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“We’ve spent the last nine months of the year preparing for this time, a lot of plans have been in place a lot of execution, strategy, that we work through as a team and this is when it all comes together.”

Cyber Monday will likely be a huge day for businesses, with nearly two million more people than last year expected to shop, the work load for Amazon employees will be enormous.

“This has been a really busy year for us in general with the onset of the pandemic and working through that, you know our order level has been relatively high in comparison to years past because there’s a lot of folks that don’t feel comfortable shopping inside stores now and they order a lot through Amazon so regardless of the number of packages, its our commitment to deliver them on time for our customers.”

Even local stores are adapting their strategy to fill the demand.

“So we actually just started within the last year having a website and its been really nice because our customers can also take a look at what we have in the store when they’re in the comfort of their own home and then it does drive traffic in the store which is really nice.”

With a boutique at the Edgebrook shops, Brandi Jones anticipates the holiday rush.

“We have 30 percent off of all clothing all weekend long, and we wanted to give our customers time to be able to stop in.”

While millions of shoppers will wait for Monday deals online, according to NRF, Black Friday still wins as the busiest day with nearly 108 million shoppers out.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.