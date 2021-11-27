After Sunday, a warming trend starts into next week opening December 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Saturday morning started messy for many locales, skies quickly cleared out making for a fantastic Saturday for Stroll on State with sunshine, lighter winds and comfortable temperatures. It also came with shifting winds to now come out of the northwest that will drop temperatures slightly for Sunday but only temporarily.

You’ll need the sunglasses handy on Sunday as we’ll have very little if any cloud coverage throughout our skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cooler in the upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind that will gust 20-30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. Still have jackets handy as wind chills will be about 10-12 degrees cooler than the actual air temperature Sunday.

Starting on Monday will be a week of warming temperatures and several clipper systems that are forecast to move through the Stateline. A flurry or two is possible Monday afternoon with the arrival of the first clipper system. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming back into the mid-40s.

The warming trend will continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures flirting with 50 degrees. The second clipper system of the week arrives Wednesday, not putting the end to our warming temperatures just yet. Highs Wednesday look to be in the lower 50s with an isolated shower or two possible in the afternoon, opening December 2021 on a mild note.

The mid-50s are looking likely for Thursday under partly cloudy skies before another system arrives later Friday.

Both Friday and Saturday next week call for slight chances of a rain or snow shower (20 percent chance each day). Highs in the upper 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday are likely with a majority of both days looking quiet.

