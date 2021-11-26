Advertisement

Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week.

Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.  

Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Moving inpatient care Rockton avenue
Mercyhealth moves inpatient services to Riverside campus, city leaders not happy
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old Malah’ki Lee is dead after shooting on Ashland Ave. in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Byron captures its first football state championship since 1999 with a 35-7 win over Tolono...
Byron dominates in Class 3A title game, wins first state championship since 1999
Lena-Winslow captured its fifth state championship since 2010 with a 35-28 win over Carrrollton.
Lena-Winslow captures fifth state title in 11 years
Byron football coaches look to win second state title after winning as players in 1999
Byron football coaches look to win second state title after winning as players in 1999
Byron football coaches look to win second state title after winning as players in 1999
Byron football coaches look to win second state title after winning as players in 1999