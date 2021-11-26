National AIDS Memorial Quilt travelling to Beloit Public Library

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Public Library and the National AIDS Memorial are partnering together to bring six sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Beloit in observance of World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, 2021.

The exhibit features panels with connections to Wisconsin and made to honor and remember the names of friends and loved ones lost to AIDS. They will be on display starting November 30 through December 7 and can be viewed during regular library hours.

Beloit Public Library is one of 42 locations to host sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and one of only two public libraries to do so.

“We are honored to work together with the National AIDS Memorial to bring these six quilt panels to Beloit on this momentous anniversary and share its stories of hope, healing and remembrance,” said Jeni Schomber, head of library services at Beloit Public Library.

One panel includes a tribute to Beloit College alum Michael Riesenberg who died as a result of the disease in 1993. His classmate, the award-winning author Ann Bausum, will present a special program called “Pandemics: The Fight Against AIDS in America,” at 6 p.m. on December 1 with the display as the backdrop.

Bausum will discuss our country’s response to the AIDS crisis on the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases in the United States. In what turned out to be an era of denial, fear, and unimaginable loss, countless brave activists confronted this devastating syndrome and now, an HIV/AIDS diagnosis is no longer considered a death sentence. Bausum will tell the story of how that came to be and also draw comparisons between AIDS and COVID-19.

