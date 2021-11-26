Advertisement

Keeping Rockford safe during a hectic weekend in the Stateline

What local law enforcement recommends
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2020 saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Friday and Saturday will be hectic for citizens across the Stateline, and for Thanksgiving, local law enforcement is serving up some important pieces of advice.

“We ask that you only use one credit card, so we don’t have a credit card fraud situation,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “Make sure you lock those packages in the trunk. Be aware, look around, lock your doors, don’t carry large amounts of cash, keep your purse close.”

Beginning in June 2020, the United States experienced a 13% increase in auto thefts, with 41 states seeing an increase over the previous year, a trend that has continued throughout 2021. More alarmingly, many major metropolitan areas saw dramatic increases in carjacking. Unlike auto theft, a carjacking involves violent confrontation with an offender who threatens the victim with bodily injury with a weapon or through physical force.

With Stroll on State and Black Friday coming up in the next couple of days’ police are taking increased precautions to keep citizens safe. Stroll with feature Jersey barriers. Long concrete barriers that are more protective than the plastic ones used in the past. Police leaders say they will do all they can to keep people safe, but some things will require a little common sense.

“If you feel, I guess those Spidey senses going off and saying something’s wrong, well then yield to that go back in the store don’t get back in your car,” said Caruana.

The NICB asks that if your vehicle is stolen, report the theft to the police and contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible.

