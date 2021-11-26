Advertisement

“Home Alone” tops list for favorite holiday movie, according to research

(WVLT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - To help usher in the spirit of the holidays, North Star Inbound analyzed the top 25 most-searched for films then ranked how popular they were in each state.

Research shows that Americas’ top 5 holiday movies are: “Home Alone”, “The Grinch” (2018), “Elf”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Happiest Season.”

Some more fun statistics from the analysis include:

  • Illinois favors “Home Alone” over the bunch
  • “Elf” was most popular in 10 out of 50 states
  • Westerners love “Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • “Elf” wins in the Midwest
  • Southerners prefer “Polar Express”
  • Northeasterners are fond of ”Home Alone”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Moving inpatient care Rockton avenue
Mercyhealth moves inpatient services to Riverside campus, city leaders not happy
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old Malah’ki Lee is dead after shooting on Ashland Ave. in Rockford
Myles was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 on possession with Intent to Deliver and Failure to...
Man arrested with over 25 grams of Fentanyl faces three charges

Latest News

"Wintertime Lightscapes" illuminate Anderson Japanese Gardens on Dec. 3, 2021
Anderson Gardens illuminates Dec. with first ever “Wintertime Lightscapes” experience
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access
“Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday evening on CBS
School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
What local law enforcement recommends
Staying Safe during the holiday season