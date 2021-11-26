“Home Alone” tops list for favorite holiday movie, according to research
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - To help usher in the spirit of the holidays, North Star Inbound analyzed the top 25 most-searched for films then ranked how popular they were in each state.
Research shows that Americas’ top 5 holiday movies are: “Home Alone”, “The Grinch” (2018), “Elf”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Happiest Season.”
Some more fun statistics from the analysis include:
- Illinois favors “Home Alone” over the bunch
- “Elf” was most popular in 10 out of 50 states
- Westerners love “Nightmare Before Christmas”
- “Elf” wins in the Midwest
- Southerners prefer “Polar Express”
- Northeasterners are fond of ”Home Alone”
