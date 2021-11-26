“Home Alone” tops list for favorite holiday movie, according to research

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - To help usher in the spirit of the holidays, North Star Inbound analyzed the top 25 most-searched for films then ranked how popular they were in each state.

Research shows that Americas’ top 5 holiday movies are: “Home Alone”, “The Grinch” (2018), “Elf”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Happiest Season.”

Some more fun statistics from the analysis include:

Illinois favors “Home Alone” over the bunch

“Elf” was most popular in 10 out of 50 states

Westerners love “Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Elf” wins in the Midwest

Southerners prefer “Polar Express”

Northeasterners are fond of ”Home Alone”

