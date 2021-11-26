Advertisement

“Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday evening on CBS

The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access(CBS Entertainment)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Thanksgiving weekend is in full swing. After your Black Friday shopping trip, snuggle in with some leftovers and a holiday classic.

The 1969 movie “Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday at 7 p.m. CST on CBS and CBS All Access, followed by its sequel, “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m.

The original movie features the signature voice of comedian Jimmy Durante.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moving inpatient care Rockton avenue
Mercyhealth moves inpatient services to Riverside campus, city leaders not happy
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old Malah’ki Lee is dead after shooting on Ashland Ave. in Rockford
Myles was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 on possession with Intent to Deliver and Failure to...
Man arrested with over 25 grams of Fentanyl faces three charges
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
What local law enforcement recommends
Staying Safe during the holiday season
Chilly Friday on tap
Ethan's Thanksgiving Forecast -- 11/25/2021
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time