“Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday evening on CBS
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Thanksgiving weekend is in full swing. After your Black Friday shopping trip, snuggle in with some leftovers and a holiday classic.
The 1969 movie “Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday at 7 p.m. CST on CBS and CBS All Access, followed by its sequel, “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m.
The original movie features the signature voice of comedian Jimmy Durante.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.