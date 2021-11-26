“Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday evening on CBS

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Thanksgiving weekend is in full swing. After your Black Friday shopping trip, snuggle in with some leftovers and a holiday classic.

The 1969 movie “Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday at 7 p.m. CST on CBS and CBS All Access, followed by its sequel, “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m.

The original movie features the signature voice of comedian Jimmy Durante.

