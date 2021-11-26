City of Waukesha to hold moment of silence, light city blue in honor of parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Waukesha will take a moment of silence this Sunday and light the city blue to honor the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

Mayor Shawn Reilly and members of the City Council will hold the moment of silence at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, which marks the time a driver plowed through the crowd of the Waukesha Christmas Parade last week. It resulted in the deaths of six people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Residents are also asked to illuminate a blue light outside of their home and keep them on through the holidays as a symbol of unity.

City Council members will all have a supply of blue light bulbs to hand out in their respective neighborhoods starting this Saturday and downtown Waukesha businesses will also have some to give out for free.

Officials noted there will be an additional supply of blue light bulbs arriving in the city next week. Each household is asked to limit themselves to one bulb per home.

The City thanked multiple stores, as well as former Wisconsin Badger Joe Schobert and his wife Megan, for assisting with this program.

Please join Mayor Reilly and the City Council members on Sunday, November 28 at 4:39pm for a moment of silence. Mayor... Posted by The City of Waukesha on Friday, November 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.