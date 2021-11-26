Advertisement

City of Waukesha to hold moment of silence, light city blue in honor of parade victims

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Waukesha will take a moment of silence this Sunday and light the city blue to honor the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

Mayor Shawn Reilly and members of the City Council will hold the moment of silence at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, which marks the time a driver plowed through the crowd of the Waukesha Christmas Parade last week. It resulted in the deaths of six people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Residents are also asked to illuminate a blue light outside of their home and keep them on through the holidays as a symbol of unity.

City Council members will all have a supply of blue light bulbs to hand out in their respective neighborhoods starting this Saturday and downtown Waukesha businesses will also have some to give out for free.

Officials noted there will be an additional supply of blue light bulbs arriving in the city next week. Each household is asked to limit themselves to one bulb per home.

The City thanked multiple stores, as well as former Wisconsin Badger Joe Schobert and his wife Megan, for assisting with this program.

Please join Mayor Reilly and the City Council members on Sunday, November 28 at 4:39pm for a moment of silence. Mayor...

Posted by The City of Waukesha on Friday, November 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller
Beloit School Board President in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate use of her title
Moving inpatient care Rockton avenue
Mercyhealth moves inpatient services to Riverside campus, city leaders not happy
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old Malah’ki Lee is dead after shooting on Ashland Ave. in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Parade kicks off holiday season in Beloit
Beloit businesses gear up for busy holiday weekend following parade
Parade kicks off holiday season in Beloit
Beloit prepares for Small Business Saturday
Lee was shot while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon
Remembering Malak'hi Lee
Stroll on State
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 11/26/2021
Cyber Monday sales expected to generate billions
Amazon Air prepares for Cyber Monday