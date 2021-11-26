Advertisement

A chilly Friday on tap, one small rain chance Saturday on otherwise a quiet weekend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and is ready for the holiday weekend! Stroll on State returns and the weather overall looks dry and quiet. It also will start on a rather chilly note with a small chance for showers, too.

Skies clear overnight into Friday which means that Black Friday will start sunny. However, it will be cold with wind chills overnight in the single digits into early Friday morning. Throughout the day, you can expect skies to gradually cloud over and temperatures in the mid-30s. But wind chills in the teens will start in the morning and will remain in the 20s for the rest of the day. If you have any Black Friday shopping plans, be sure to bundle up!

As Saturday rolls around, temperatures will warm up a bit into the mid-to-upper 40s with cloudy skies overall. These are very seasonable conditions for this time of the year and good news for Stroll on State’s return. Saturday will also have a small clipper system move through the Midwest and will likely bring some precipitation with it.

For us, it’ll come in the form of light rain and drizzle or even a few flurries at times. It’s also possible the two forms will mix! It all depends on the track that the system takes. That’s why the precipitation chances for Saturday are still low. If anything does fall, it will be very light and will be around Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

Then we turn quiet starting Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. After that, December 2021 comes around next week and we’ll start the month on a somewhat warm note. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 are on tap for most of next week starting Monday with the end of next week possibly getting into the upper 50s.

