Byron football coaches look to win second state title after winning as players in 1999

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron’s team in 1999 is certainly one of the best teams in the school’s history, but might also be one of the greatest in Illinois high school football history as well. The team scored a record of 673 points on the way to a 14-0 season.

“It was quite some time ago but some great memories,” Head Coach Jeff Boyer said. Boyer played quarterback for the 1999 team.

“That’s why I’m here doing what I’m doing, I want these kids to have the same positive experience I had when I was going through this school,” Boyer said.

One of the biggest pieces of the 1999 team included Sean Considine, who ended up as an NFL draft pick and Super Bowl Champion with the Ravens in 2013. Considine, now back on the sidelines as an assistant coach for Byron.

“I just enjoy being a small part of Byron football again, you know this is a special program with a lot of traditions and outside of the game of football make it very special for the kids so to be able to be a small part of that and continue those traditions and...(to) continue to build upon that and be a small part of that has been a blessing,” Considine said.

Considine and Boyer aren’t alone though, Brian Miller has been a coach for Byron for the past 40 years, and is the only remaining staff member from the 1999 squad.

“We reminisce back to different games we had during that streak and I remind them of great plays they had and also some not great plays so it’s a good time,” Miller said.

“Having been here so long, I think it’s kind of my duty to bring back some of the past, at least the past 40 years to the kids and they’re really receptive to the stories and it’s really something that I cherish, Byron football has not changed a lot in the last 40 years with our values and things we expect from our kids,” Miller said.

The coaches, hoping to bring home a title to a new generation of Byron Tigers.

“The brotherhood that you build when you’re out here working like these guys are in practice it doesn’t end when you graduate,” Considine said.

