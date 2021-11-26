Anderson Gardens illuminates Dec. with first ever “Wintertime Lightscapes” experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time ever, Anderson Gardens sets a holiday scene in a winter oasis.

“Wintertime Lightscapes,” a holiday themed garden experience, starts December 3. It will be open daily from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, 2021.

Guests can expect most of the garden to be decorated in string lights with colored accents. All can stroll the beautifully lit garden while enjoying the seasonal offerings.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings feature Christmas caroling and musical performances by local middle and high schools. Festive hot chocolate drinks are available for purchase at Fresco at the Gardens and under the Garden Pavilion from Rockford Roasting Company.

Also, Fresco will be offering dinner service five nights a week. All can access “Wintertime Lightscapes” through the Visitor Center.

